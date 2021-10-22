Oklahoma slaying leads to arrest of Texans in Wyoming

BLANCHARD, Okla. — A Texas woman and her adult son have been arrested in Wyoming on murder warrants in connection with the slaying of a central Oklahoma man, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Friday.

Debbie Senft, 47, and Zachary Mussett, 26, both of Texarkana, Texas, are jailed in Sweetwater County, Wyoming, pending extradition to Oklahoma.

The two were wanted for the death of Michael “Andy” McGuffee of Blanchard on the southwestern outskirts of Oklahoma City, the OSBI reported.

Court records do not list attorneys who could speak on behalf of Senft or Mussett.

McGuffee’s body was found in his home Oct. 15 by a relative after McGuffee failed to arrive for work, the OSBI said. Several items from the home were missing, as was McGuffee's pickup truck.

A suspected cause of McGuffee's death was not immediately released.

Some of the missing items from McGuffe's home were later located in a Salina, Kansas, pawn shop and his pickup truck was found in Oklahoma City, according to the OSBI.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0