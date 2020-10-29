Once skeptical, Butte man now advocates caution after surviving COVID-19

Bullock did not name specific hospitals, but said the nurses would be stationed along the Hi-Line and across Eastern Montana.

Eastern Montana has recently seen surges in COVID-19 cases and deaths, but because they have fewer resources, critical access hospitals are often limited to transferring COVID-19 patients to larger hospitals.

Bullock said Thursday the nurses will “fill in the gaps of healthcare worker shortages” allowing rural hospitals to remain open in the event of staff members needing to quarantine and to keep patients from being transferred to larger hospitals.

Roosevelt County Public Health Officer Patty Presser told The Billings Gazette on Thursday that a shortage of nurses was hitting the area hardest.

"The hospitals out here are too small to have respiratory therapists. For example, when someone requires a vent in larger hospitals they have a crew that’s trained and ready to go for that specific system. In smaller hospitals the nurses are asked to step up and manage those vents until the flight crew comes to get that patient," Presser said, adding that nurses in smaller hospitals are increasingly being asked to "wear many hats."