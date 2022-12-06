One arrested, one pleads guilty in Fort Peck Reservation kidnapping

The last of six people charged with kidnapping and assaulting a teenage girl on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation is in custody, while one of those indicted has pleaded guilty to the allegations.

Dylan Troy Jackson, 20, was arrested late last month and later pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court to federal charges of kidnapping of an individual under 18, assault resulting in serious bodily injury and assault resulting in substantial bodily injury to a minor. Within days of his arrest, 30-year-old Lavanchie Patricia Goodbird, pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping.

Jackson, Goodbird and four others were indicted in October of this year, with federal prosecutors alleging they kidnapped and assaulted a 15-year-old Indigenous girl in Wolf Point in September 2021. The other four people charged were Cheri Cruz Granbois, Elmarie Amelia Weeks, Kaylee Jade Jackson and Patti Jo Annunciata Mail. Kaylee Jackson and Weeks have been charged with only one count of kidnapping an individual under 18, according to court documents. All six were residents of Wolf Point.

The attack and abduction of the 15-year-old last year prompted an Amber Alert, with the Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office stating several people assaulted the girl before forcing her into a pickup truck. The same day the alert was issued, the sheriff’s office announced the girl had been found. RCSO, along with the FBI, Fort Peck criminal investigators and Wolf Point Police Department all contributed to the investigation that led to federal charges.

By mid-October, all of the accused except for Dylan Jackson had appeared in federal court in Great Falls to plead not guilty to the indictment. A month after a warrant was issued for his arrest, the FBI asked the public for assistance in finding Jackson. The bureau offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction. He was arrested Nov. 27, and appeared for his arraignment before Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris three days later.

That same day, Goodbird admitted before Judge Morris to one count of kidnapping after reaching a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

On the day of the kidnapping, court documents said, Goodbird drove the group alleged to have kidnapped the girl to the victim’s home. They allegedly lured the 15-year-old out, and assaulted her. When witnesses threatened to call the police, according to court documents, the group brought the victim into the vehicle. With Goodbird at the wheel, she drove the victim to a vacant lot, where others in the group again beat the girl.

In exchange for her guilty plea, according to court records, U.S. attorneys will drop the charges of assault resulting in serious bodily injury and assault resulting in substantial bodily injury to a minor. Goodbird is scheduled to be sentenced April 6. She faces up to life in prison, with a mandatory minimum of 20 years.

Weeks reached a plea agreement with prosecutors Dec. 1, and is scheduled to change her plea later this month.