One dead after New Year's Eve crash in McCone County
Police lights
Lee Enterprises

A McCone County resident died Thursday night in a crash north of Circle.

The 59-year-old man, who lived in Circle, was traveling north on Montana Highway 13 just before 11 p.m., according a crash narrative from Montana Highway Patrol. At around mile marker 5, his GMC Sierra went off the left side of the road and into a skid.

The pickup truck hit a ditch and then continued to drive for several more yards before colliding head-on with a grain bin. The driver, who was traveling alone, had died by the time emergency responders arrived after a traveler on the highway reported the crash.

MHP Trooper Steven Nard said the man was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and speed was not a factor. It is still undetermined whether drugs or alcohol contributed to the wreck.

The year of 2020 came to an end with more than 200 fatalities on Montana’s roads, according to data from MHP. Deadly crashes increased by more than 10% compared to 2019.

