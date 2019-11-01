One man was killed after his vehicle drifted off the road, and landed in a ditch east of Plentywood, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported just before 4:30 a.m. on Friday, but it's unknown when the crash actually occurred, said MHP trooper David Moon.
The 27-year-old man from Sheridan County was driving eastbound on Highway 5 near mile marker 2, when his Chevy drifted off the road to the left. The driver over corrected, and his vehicle went off the right side of the road, Moon said.
You have free articles remaining.
The car ran off the road and hit an approach to a field, launching his car into a ditch. His car spun out, rolled and came to a rest on the passenger side. The man was pronounced dead on scene.
The roads were dry, and at this time speed, alcohol or drugs are not suspected factors, Moon said. The investigation is ongoing.
This marks the 162 fatality on Montana roadways since the beginning of the year, according to MHP. There were 143 fatalities this time last year.