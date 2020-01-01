The Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in a Big Timber residence on Tuesday evening.
Just before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday one man was shot dead at an apartment building at 413 W. 8th Ave., according to a press release.
Officers responded immediately and one man was arrested at the apartment and is pending charges, Ronneberg said.
Both men are from Big Timber, Ronneberg said. He would not release ages of the two men. The identification of the victim is being withheld until family can be notified.
You have free articles remaining.
Law enforcement will remain in the area while the investigation continues, the press release states. There is no threat to public safety.
Ronneberg declined to answer further questions, including who reported the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation.