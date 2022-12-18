Online show highlights Montana upland bird hunting

For a Minnesota upland bird hunter, the possibility of encountering a grizzly bear while afield takes the sport to a different level, said Bob St. Pierre.

In other states he’s hunted, the biggest hazards were snakes or porcupines. Then he joined Pheasants Forever’s Rooster Road Trip this fall to chase birds along the Teton River in northwest Montana.

“I’ve never hunted in a place where something could eat me,” said the chief marketing and communications officer for the conservation group.

To heighten the pressure, news of a grizzly bear mauling a hunter along the Rocky Mountain Front was in the news a week earlier.

“So it’s in the back of your mind,” St. Pierre added.

Mixed bag

Now in its 13th year, the Rooster Road Trip visited Montana for four online episodes titled “Montana Mixed Bags.”

The trip has evolved quite a bit in that time, said Andrew Vavra, vice-president of marketing for Pheasants Forever, who dreamed up the excursion.

The first year, Vavra and St. Pierre joined one other hunter to travel to five states on consecutive days to hunt. They hit North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska and Kansas. The final day they drove home in a snowstorm.

“It was kind of beginners biting off more than we could chew,” St. Pierre said.

One person would drive while two others would post videos, blogs and photos.

“By day five we were just zapped,” he said.

Vavra conceived of the idea after seeing so many hunters post on social media that they were discouraged by how crowded public lands had become, the loss of access to private lands or private lands they used to hunt becoming pay-to-play properties. Vavra decided to prove them wrong with the road trip.

“We didn’t see ourselves as anything special,” he added, nor were their bird dogs. “So if we can conceptualize a hunt, why can’t you?”

Inspiration

Vavra said he wants the road trip series to inspire people — not only to hunt — but to also enjoy the landscapes where hunting takes people. His other goal is to recognize the importance of high-quality habitat and public access.

The first episodes of Rooster Road Trip generated an outcry from some “trolls” on social media about the hunters going afield on funds meant for conservation, but that acrimony has dwindled with time. Since the initial season, the trip has been supported by sponsors paying for exposure to the people who watch the videos, look at the photos and listen to the podcast, St. Pierre said. What’s more, the videos generate interest in membership, as about 1 million viewers tune in.

“It’s the largest website traffic driver we have every year,” he added.

Although the trips enable the participants to enjoy time in the field with their coworkers and friends while exploring a new landscape, it’s still a lot of work.

“Every day having a camera over your shoulder, that puts extra pressure on the hunt,” St. Pierre noted, and making shots on flushing birds while under the steady gaze of a camera is not easy.

As the oldest person on the Montana Mixed Bag trip at age 48, St. Pierre said he started getting in shape in April to ensure he could keep up with the crew members who are in their 20s and 30s.

“I knew I needed to get my middle-aged gut in gear,” he said. “And it was great.”

Montana

When the group visited Montana five years ago it was a season of firsts. It was the first time they camped out in an RV and canvas wall tents. Being remote meant going into the Lewistown McDonald’s restaurant to use the Wi-Fi to file their videos, photos and blog posts. It was also Vavra’s first time hunting in such a varied landscape where the game, in addition to pheasants, might include Hungarian partridge and sharp-tailed grouse.

“Montana has a special place in my heart, as it does for a lot of people,” he said.

In the Midwest, Montana has a reputation among many hunters of being a place to pursue elk and mule deer, St. Pierre said, not upland birds.

“But Montana has so much diversity in species and lands,” he said. “It’s one of my top places to go.”

For the past three years, as viewers’ standards for online videos has risen, the show has been rolled out in episodic fashion, St. Pierre explained, instead of posted live from the road. One show goes online each Wednesday in November, followed by a recap with a photo gallery and the podcasts on the website.

“It also allowed us to do a better job telling our story,” Vavra said.

That’s important to him because Pheasants Forever wants to make sure such wildlife habitat exists long into the future.

“Because at the end of the day, if you want to have amazing days afield … we have to have the habitat to do that,” Vavra said.

On the hunt

This fall the group touring Montana included seven hunters, two videographers and five different bird dog breeds. During the trip, it looked like they went through four seasons of weather. While hunting on Block Management land near Havre — where Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks pays landowners to allow public hunting — it was about 80 degrees, St. Pierre said. In central Montana they hit a “torrential downpour” and on the final day fresh snow blanketed the hills.

People who follow St. Pierre on social media thought he had been hunting in Montana for the entire season when the videos were posted, yet he had been home for a month before the final, snowy episode aired.

“It looked like I had been moonlighting in Montana for the better part of autumn,” he said with a laugh.

Memories

For 13 years the Rooster Road Trip has been a wild ride — quite literally when one of the group’s vehicles did a 360 on an icy interstate before sliding into the ditch, Vavra said. He has a 12-year-old Labrador retriever that went on its first hunt when only 6-months-old for the inaugural road trip. He’s seen his personal life reflected through the lens of the show.

“Overall, for me, the lasting memories are from seeing all the tremendous work our teammates have done in 10 different states,” Vavra said. “It’s really inspiring. It also makes me want to see what else is out there.”

St. Pierre, despite the fears of grizzly bears, echoed Vavra’s sentiment. He said the Montana episode was the “most picturesque” the group has ever filmed, and while on the road he eagerly anticipated the chance to flush a pheasant in the shadow of the mountains.

“For us flatlanders, Montana has that utopic dream quality,” he said.