Only one vaccine is OK’d for older teens. It’s also the hardest to manage in rural America

“We may get to herd immunity without vaccinating all kids,” Gandhi said. “But as long as it’s a safe vaccine, the more people that get it, the more people that develop immunity, the better.”

Back in Park County, which has a population of fewer than 17,000, health officials have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases among younger people in recent weeks, some tied to middle and high school sports.

Dr. Laurel Desnick, county health officer, said the county set up vaccine clinics in high schools by working with the state and neighboring counties to split up a shipment of Pfizer vaccines, though that took time to organize. Until mid-April, the county directed 16- and 17-year-olds like Julie Waldron to a county more than 100 miles away for a shot.

“Some of our kids could do it, but not all,” Desnick said. “The further you are from a big center, the harder this gets. We’re rural, but we’re also not as remote as many of the central or eastern Montana counties, and I feel for them.”

For Ava Braham, who turned 16 two days before Montana expanded eligibility to her age, a vaccine clinic in her Park County school means she missed only 20 minutes of class to get her shot this month instead of having to drive more than 50 miles round trip over a mountain pass.

“The biggest thing for me with the vaccine is being able to see my family more often. Both of my grandparents have already gotten the shot, but I will feel more comfortable visiting them,” Braham said. “It’s sort of a moral obligation to help the whole country and the world to just get the shot.”