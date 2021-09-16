OPD briefs lawmakers on Billings public defender shortage

“I think, if you look at those data, the obvious conclusion is that this is a problem that is concentrated in Yellowstone County,” Mercer told his colleagues. “I do think that the budget office would welcome a sense of the committee and what it is seeing, and my recommendation would be that we say as an interim committee that, although we haven’t had a lot of time to focus on this issue, that we believe that any attempts to fix this in the short-term should be focused on trying to focus on the 13th Judicial District [Billings area] and the pressures created by the caseload and the assignment of cases in Billings and the immediate surrounding areas. As opposed to something that might be more global, and frankly, I don’t think is supported by the data at this point … I’m hopeful that the committee can encourage the budget office to work with OPD to decide what steps it can take to try to alleviate the immediate problem in Yellowstone County.”