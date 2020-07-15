Open valve leads to crude oil spill in western North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. — An open valve led to a crude oil spill on a well pad in western North Dakota, state environmental officials said.

The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality was notified Wednesday of the spill that happened Tuesday northeast of Fairfield in Billings County. Operator Scout Energy Management, LLC estimates about 7,560 gallons of oil were released, impacting rangeland.

Officials said a valve was left open on a recirculation pump due to human error.

Personnel from the agency are inspecting the site and will continue to monitor the investigation and remediation.

