Open valve leads to crude oil spill in western North Dakota

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BISMARCK, N.D. — An open valve led to a crude oil spill on a well pad in western North Dakota, state environmental officials said.

The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality was notified Wednesday of the spill that happened Tuesday northeast of Fairfield in Billings County. Operator Scout Energy Management, LLC estimates about 7,560 gallons of oil were released, impacting rangeland.

Officials said a valve was left open on a recirculation pump due to human error.

Personnel from the agency are inspecting the site and will continue to monitor the investigation and remediation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0