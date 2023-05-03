The Hebgen Lake Ranger District will delay opening some roads due to heavy spring snow accumulation and likely won’t open them before May 15.

The roads include Whits Lake Road, Red Canyon Road, East Cougar Creek Road, Cougar Creek Road, Pine Needle Road, Madison Arm Road, Little Snowy Road, Denny Creek Road, and South Plateau Road.

Reservable campgrounds will be available for reservations between May 26 and September 24. Baker’s Hole Campground is fully open with all sites currently first come first serve.

Campground sites that open before May 26, dependent on snow melt, are first-come, first-serve campsites, which include Rainbow Point Campground, Lonesomehurst Campground, Cherry Creek Campground, Spring Creek Campground, Cabin Creek Campground, and Beaver Creek Campground.

Local snotel levels are currently 114% to 159% of average. With more snow and rain forecast for this weekend, the snow that is still on the roads will delay seasonal road openings until the roads are snow free and firm enough to travel over.

“We have had an elongated winter and spring which is going to delay motorized public access into many areas of the Hebgen Ranger District. We ask the public to help us by honoring these closures and staying off roads and trails when they are too wet to travel on. Please check back regularly for updated road conditions before making plans to travel onto the Forest,” said district ranger Jason Brey.

For additional information please contact the Hebgen Lake Ranger District at 406-823-6961, visit us on Facebook at Custer Gallatin National Forest, or online at www.fs.usda.gov/custergallatin.