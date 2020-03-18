OPI seeking waiver for all school testing

Montana education officials have asked the feds to waive testing requirements for the state in yet another signal that schools won’t be returning to normal anytime soon.

Students in grades 3-8 usually take Smarter Balanced tests for federal accountability purposes, and high school juniors take the ACT, a college entrance exam that doubles as fulfilling federal requirements.

Federal officials announced last week they would consider targeted testing waivers, but not statewide waivers. That was before a wave of closures shuttered most public schools in the U.S., and before it became apparent that closure might be measured in months, not days or weeks.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock closed public schools from March 14 to March 27. While there has been no announced extension of that closure, Bullock’s announcement references planning for future closures, and local district leaders are preparing for the long haul. States like Wisconsin and Kansas have made closure indefinite or for the rest of the school year.

Test scores factor heavily in how the state of Montana rates schools under the Every Student Succeeds Act. Schools aren’t hit with penalties like reduced funding for low scores; rather, they are tabbed for further resources from the state to try to improve education.