Oregon landfill took 2M pounds of radioactive fracking waste from Montana company

Picocuries are a measure of radioactivity and the state's maximum level for waste stored at the landfill is 5 picocuries.

The state's Energy Department regulators said the landfill won't be fined for accepting the radioactive waste because officials believe landfill operators misunderstood state guidelines and were unaware of the violations.

Environmental advocates plan to pressure state leaders to determine how how Oregon became "a fracking dumping ground," said Dan Serres, conservation director of the Columbia Riverkeeper group that lobbies to protect the river and its water quality.

"The big question now is what happens to this waste that has been illegally dumped in Oregon? Do they have to clean up this mess they created by accepting this waste from North Dakota?" Serres said. "The level and scale of this infraction is alarming and galling."

Ken Niles, the state energy department's assistant director for nuclear safety, said the agency can only fine companies - ranging from $60 to $500 a day - under certain circumstances.