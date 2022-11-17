Organization captures rare footage of a mountain lion and several kittens in Swan Valley

The organization recently released the mountain lion video on its social media page. The post read, "It's not often that we see a mountain lion with four healthy, dispersing-aged (~18 mo. old) kittens. These large cats have average territories of about 100 square miles, but their range is really driven by terrain and prey. In our area, average ranges are smaller, and these territories restrict even more in the winter, as our ungulates gather down on the valley bottom and travel around much less."