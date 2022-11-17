 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Organization captures rare footage of a mountain lion and several kittens in Swan Valley

  • 0

Swan Valley Connections, a non-profit organization situated in Montana's scenic Swan Valley, captured this rare scene on camera. According to the organization's social media post: It's not often that we see a mountain lion with four healthy, dispersing-aged (~18 mo. old) kittens. These large cats have average territories of about 100 square miles, but their range is really driven by terrain and prey. In our area, average ranges are smaller, and these territories restrict even more in the winter, as our ungulates gather down on the valley bottom and travel around much less. (Video courtesy of Swan Valley Connections)

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Swan Valley Connections, a nonprofit organization situated in Montana's scenic Swan Valley, captured this rare scene on camera. 

The organization recently released the mountain lion video on its social media page. The post read, "It's not often that we see a mountain lion with four healthy, dispersing-aged (~18 mo. old) kittens. These large cats have average territories of about 100 square miles, but their range is really driven by terrain and prey. In our area, average ranges are smaller, and these territories restrict even more in the winter, as our ungulates gather down on the valley bottom and travel around much less."

To learn more about Swan Valley Connections, find the nonprofit on social media or go to their website

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

'Brolar bears' are the polar bear and brown bear hybrid popping up due to climate change

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News