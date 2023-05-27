Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park is kicking off its summer interpretive programs next month with talks that highlight the flora, fauna and night skies of Montana’s first state park.

The park’s Saturday evening events will each begin at 8 p.m. at the campground amphitheater and last about an hour. Join park ranger Ramona Radonich for the following programs:

• June 3: Birds of a Feather: See what birds make their home at Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park. Binoculars will be available.

• June 10: Flower Power: An in-depth discovery of the beauty, structure and survival of wildflowers.

• June 17: Night Skies at Lewis & Clark Caverns: Stories behind the stars and constellations of Montana’s night sky.

• June 24: Three Dog Night: A tribute to three cool canines — wolves, coyotes and foxes.

In the event of adverse weather, these programs will move to a sheltered area. Notification of a change in location due to weather will be posted on the signboard at the amphitheater entrance 30 minutes before the program starts.

Guided hikes are planned for the first two Sundays in June. Bring water, sunscreen and sturdy shoes for some quality time outside. Both hikes will begin at 9 a.m.:

• June 4: Bird Hike: Meet at the Main Visitor Center before heading afield to watch and listen to the park’s feathered friends. Binoculars will be available.

• June 11: Flower Hike: Meet at Greer Gulch picnic area for a hike to discover what’s blooming at the caverns.

Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park is about 15 miles southeast of Whitehall, along Montana Highway 2. For more information about the park, visit stateparks.mt.gov/lewis-and-clark-caverns or call 406-287-3541.