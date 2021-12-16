Owner of Atlanta Falcons buys fourth Paradise Valley ranch

A historic Paradise Valley property, the 6,300-acre Dome Mountain Ranch, has been purchased by Arthur M. Blank’s AMB West Holding Co.
The company announced the acquisition in a Thursday press release. The amount of the purchase was not disclosed, but the property was listed on the Fay Ranches website for $45 million. The listing notes the property comes with leases to another 470 state and 508 Bureau of Land Management acres.
The property is the fourth acquisition in the Paradise Valley by Blank. The Atlanta businessman's three ranches total almost 26,000 acres. They include Mountain Sky Guest Ranch, West Creek Ranch and Paradise Valley Ranch.
“This new ranch is absolutely breathtaking, and we are thrilled to add it to our portfolio of properties in Paradise Valley,” Blank said in the press release. “While we develop a new brand for the ranch and define how it will be utilized going forward, I assure our friends and neighbors throughout the valley that through that process, and in the years operating it that follow, caring for this precious land and its natural resources will be of highest priority just as it is at our other ranches in the valley. Our family is steadfast in that commitment.”
The ranch, which was owned by a Maryland-based limited liability company, is located about 30 miles south of Livingston and is bordered by more than 4.5 miles of the Yellowstone River to the west. The Custer Gallatin National Forest abuts the southern end of the ranch, which also includes three trout-stocked lakes: 25-acre Thelma Lake, the six-acre Vanessa’s Lake, and a six-acre alpine lake.
Motorists driving to and from Yellowstone National Park's North Entrance may have seen elk gathered on the property between the Point of Rocks and Carbella fishing access sites on the east side of Highway 89. The land also provides a key corridor for elk migration between the park and the Paradise Valley, and abuts the 3,770-acre, state owned Dome Mountain Wildlife Management Area to the northeast.
"Moose, deer, grizzly and black bears, mountain lions, bighorn sheep, antelope, wolves, bobcats, eagles, geese, falcons and many other forms of wildlife can all be found on the ranch," the press release stated.
In the past, the guest ranch and its outfitting business have been featured on national travel and outdoor television shows.
Native Americans utilized a buffalo jump on the property, leaving behind artifacts such as drive lines and teepee rings, according to the Dome Mountain Ranch website. The ranch was homesteaded by Thelma Gray whose family raised cattle, dairy cows and sheep for 95 years. "Dome Mountain Lodge has been operating as a hunting and fishing lodge for the past 65 years."
"The new property will be rebranded in the coming months to represent its future purpose and use cases which are likely to include destination hunting and fishing in addition to offering guests close access to other recreational opportunities on the ranch and surrounding areas, including (Yellowstone National Park)," the press release stated.
AMB West Holding Co. is an investment arm within the Blank Family of Businesses, which are owned and operated by The Home Depot co-founder. The BFOB portfolio includes: the National Football League’s Atlanta Falcons; Atlanta United of Major League Soccer; Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta; leading golf retailer PGA TOUR Superstore; AMBSE Ventures; and The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation.