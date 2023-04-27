For over 50 years, the first stop for travelers on Interstate 94 looking for a quick break in Terry is a simple gas station. But they may not realize the full story behind the town's gateway business that continues to serve both visitors and the community.

Waylon and Leann Lantis own and operate 4 Corners Convenience along Ten Mile Road in Terry, a business they purchased in November of 2013 from Chris and Glenda Ueland.

The station was built in 1971 as a full-service Texaco station which also offered oil changes, tire services and more.

Between when it was built and the Lantis' ownership, the station just off of the Interstate has seen a total of seven different owners.

Although the business itself is an established part of Terry's community, operating it as a business has proved challenging at times over the last 10 years, Leann noted.

She added one of the greatest challenges she and her husband faced just three months after purchasing the business from the Uelands was having to shut down to address issues presented by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.

"(They) required us to replace all underground storage tanks, replace pumps and install a tank monitoring system, which was an unexpected cost, and required us to shut our business down to become compliant with state regulations," Leann said, noting other challenges such as a damaging storm in 2019 and vandalism and a remodel of the bathrooms in 2021.

More recent challenges and changes 4 Corners Convenience has gone through include impacts from the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, as well as working to comply with Europay, MasterCard and Visa (EMV) standards.

"You just never know when the next major expense will occur," Leann said.

Despite many challenges over the years, the Lantis family enjoys providing a service to travelers and residents of Terry every day of the week and have found some ways to improve their business.

"In September 2022, we redid the large sign that had been an eye sore for years," Leann said. "We put 'TERRY' in the space (and) it's a nice welcoming sign for the whole community."

When asked what they believe makes their business unique to others in the greater Terry area, Leann pointed out their overall family-friendly atmosphere.

In addition to the services 4 Corners Convenience provides, it also supports 11 other small businesses inside with handmade goods from local and regional businesses, Leann said.

While the Lantis' day-to-day business involves operating a gas station and convenience store, they also operate additional businesses and organize a large community event throughout the year.

Miki's food truck is an addition to the business, as is Lantis Fireworks that operates the week leading up to Independence Day.

In 2022, Leann held the inaugural Rock'N on the Corner event which consists of three days filled with on-site campers, food trucks, music and other mini events supporting all of Terry's local businesses.

Leann primarily attributes the success of their businesses and event to the work of their employees.

"We have always valued our employees," she said. "Without them, we couldn't do what we do."

Even former owner Chris Ueland is still supporting the Lantis family by working one day per week or as needed.

Overall, the Lantis family enjoys running a business in Terry and hopes to continue supporting the community for years to come.

"We are proud to work hard and keep the place cleaned up inside and out," Leann said. "We love to give back to the youth in our community ... (and) we have helped many people who have been broken down at the 4 Corners Convenience and it just makes you feel good when you can get them back on the road."

The hours of operation for 4 Corners Convenience are Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information about 4 Corners Convenience and its special events and offerings throughout the year, visit the business Facebook page or call (406) 635-2198.