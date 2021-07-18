Pack rats assist paleontologists in exploration of Wyoming cave's fossils

It will also help scientists understand what species were common and which were rare, and how rare versus common species persist over time.

“I’m really excited about having that modern survey,” McGuire said.

Ice age

During the period in North America when glaciers reached farthest south, known as the Last Glacial Maximum, it is theorized that a narrow passageway may have opened a corridor allowing travel from north to south. Prior to 25,000 years ago, animals may have been able to walk from Siberia to the Bering Strait and across to Alaska, Canada and then south into what is now the United States. That passageway may have funneled mammals to the area near Natural Trap Cave.

At some point around 11,000 to 14,000 years ago, as the glaciers retreated and more humans explored the region, North America lost more than half of its large mammal species, everything from mammoths to short-faced bears and large dire wolves.

“Many species went extinct, and what we have around today are remnant species,” Meachen said.