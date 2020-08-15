Pandemic pivot: Montana truck company answers national call for mobile morgues

A manufacturing company based out of Bozeman spent several months this year pivoting from producing trucks to meet a national demand that followed the outbreak of COVID-19.
In the span of three days, the staff of Acela Truck Company began building mobile morgue units to be delivered to government agencies across the country, becoming one of the only companies able to respond to counties overwhelmed by the pandemic. Starting Thursday, the company will begin renting out its units that have been perfected over the past four months.
“Everybody in the world, no matter what they do, was caught with their pants down. Those companies that were used to building one a month just couldn’t meet the demand,” said Acela Truck Company President David Ronsen.
Launched in January 2017, Acela specializes in reconditioning demilitarized vehicles. Their main line of on-and-off-road trucks, the Monterra, has been used by fire and flood rescue agencies, mining companies and private customers needing a durable all-terrain vehicle.
The company has expanded to employ 25 staff members, most of them experienced in diesel and auto mechanics and vehicle customization. Four and six-wheeled Monterras have anchored the business to its Belgrade space, all formerly used by the U.S. Army, and torn down to their frames and rebuilt.
“That laid the foundation for how we got into trailers,” said Director of Sales and Marketing Louise Rainone.
In March of 2020, as Montana reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 and state officials prepared to close businesses and public buildings, Acela received an offer from several different government agencies represented by FEMA to change its production.
“It took a lot of work to pivot, but the expertise to get it done was in-house,” said Ronsen, who has over two decades in custom vehicle manufacturing. During that time, he has designed and built trailers meant for mobile health clinics, incident command centers and even bookmobiles.
Complications from COVID-19 have led to the deaths of more than 750,000 people globally as of Thursday, according to data gathered by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. In major cities where the virus first took hold, overflow in hospitals had health officials at a loss of where to keep the anticipated bodies. In New York, the Associated Press reported that crews built a temporary morgue in Manhattan, while Maryland state health officials leased two ice rinks to be used as makeshift morgues.
“What we were seeing at first were emergency, knee-jerk reactions to immediate needs. What we’re seeing now, what I’m getting calls about almost every day, are from folks looking to prepare for future. … I think everyone understands now that another pandemic is not a matter of if anymore. It’s a matter of when," Ronsen said.
The transition came at an ideal time for Acela, Hansen said, when several component suppliers for the company’s truck line told them shipments would be temporarily halted due to their being deemed nonessential. The opportunity to produce mobile morgue units both kept his employees working, and expanded the company into a new market.
“There was a thing called a mobile morgue trailer before March, but I would say that a very small number of companies manufactured them, and they probably averaged manufacturing about a dozen a year,” said David Ronsen.
After fulfilling their first contract, Ronsen said Acela had built and delivered about 55 units in two months. To meet the demand of customers, employees worked 12-hour shifts, seven days a week for that entire time.
By April 1, their warehouse had been completely cleared and trailers arrived from a partner company based out of Idaho. After all of his employees agreed on the company’s new mission, they set to work installing refrigeration units, lining the floors with rubber, installing doors that retain cold temperatures and outfitting trailers with rows of steel beds. Supplies, Ronsen said, had to be ordered from six different countries. Other than the tires, the trailers are built to last at least three decades.
Ross Feenstra, the senior sales manager for Acela who has a background as a diesel and automotive technician, said Acela’s small team allowed it a more fluid conversion. The company focused solely on trailers until mid-June, when it began rebuilding trucks once again.
“At the peak of production, we were building and shipping four trailers a day,” Feenstra said.
With the launch of the company’s rental program, which allows agencies to operate a trailer for at least three months, Ronsen said trailer construction is about a tenth of what it was earlier in the summer. Trucks have since returned to the company’s warehouse, but now they roll out to the yard to join the 53-foot innovations that the pandemic produced.
“I’ve worked in plenty of startups before, but never have I been a part of a business that jumped into a product line this suddenly and been this successful. … It’s not something that people want to talk about, but the last five months have been a reality check for our partners,” Louise Rainone said.
