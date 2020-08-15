Pandemic pivot: Montana truck company answers national call for mobile morgues

In March of 2020, as Montana reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 and state officials prepared to close businesses and public buildings, Acela received an offer from several different government agencies represented by FEMA to change its production.

“It took a lot of work to pivot, but the expertise to get it done was in-house,” said Ronsen, who has over two decades in custom vehicle manufacturing. During that time, he has designed and built trailers meant for mobile health clinics, incident command centers and even bookmobiles.

Complications from COVID-19 have led to the deaths of more than 750,000 people globally as of Thursday, according to data gathered by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. In major cities where the virus first took hold, overflow in hospitals had health officials at a loss of where to keep the anticipated bodies. In New York, the Associated Press reported that crews built a temporary morgue in Manhattan, while Maryland state health officials leased two ice rinks to be used as makeshift morgues.