Pandemic sends Bozeman couple into indefinite long distance though just miles apart

They’ve been off and on for years and — while both have lost track of exactly how long it’s been — they think they’ve been steady for the past two. Now they’re learning how to be in what feels like a long-distance relationship with no end date, though they are just a few miles away.

“It’s hard sometimes,” Mubarak said. “I miss him.”

Mubarak and Domier are among the roughly 40 people who live in housing run by Reach Inc., a Bozeman nonprofit that serves adults with a range of developmental disabilities, including autism and chromosomal anomalies like Down syndrome. The nonprofit, staffed 24 hours a day, connects residents to jobs and friends in town to help them live as independently as possible. But those homes have largely been in lockdown since March.

No weekend trips to see parents or to hang out at the senior center. Visits are limited to a room divided by plexiglass or, for those willing, video chats. Long-held jobs in diners, hotels and shops have been replaced by contract work done at home, such as cleaning out test tubes. The only people allowed in the homes are staffers, and even they must keep their distance.