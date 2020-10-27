Park County health department agrees to share COVID addresses with law enforcement

At the time, Anderson, who was then director of the health department, said emergency responders should treat everyone as if they were positive, and that the city’s decision to halt ambulance services put residents at risk. In declining to share address information for positive COVID-19 cases with first responders, Anderson said, she was concerned about patient privacy.

After the ambulance shutdown, the city and the health department reached a temporary solution: contact tracers would ask COVID-positive patients if they wished to have their address disclosed to law enforcement. Patients who declined were asked to promise to notify dispatch if they were COVID-positive upon calling for services.

However, as positive cases increased, the health department stopped these opt-in notifications, the petition says. The petition says the city has not received a list of positive cases since Sept. 25.

On Oct. 6, Wilsall Fire, Livingston Fire and Rescue and the Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of “a delirious patient in need of an ambulance” in Wilsall, about 30 miles north of Livingston, according to the petition.

After the patient was taken to the hospital, emergency responders learned that the patient and multiple family members had tested positive for COVID-19.