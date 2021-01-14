Park County woman rescued from crash into Yellowstone River near Emigrant

A Park County woman whose car rolled over into the Yellowstone River near Emigrant Thursday was rescued without significant injuries.

Deputies with the Park County Sheriff’s Office, along with members of the Montana Highway Patrol and Paradise Valley Fire, responded to a report of a vehicle upside-down in the river just before noon. The wreck occurred along East River Road near mile marker 10.

“It was thanks to some really quick and heroic work by our deputies, the Montana Highway Patrol and the volunteer from Paradise Valley Fire that this was a successful rescue rather than a recovery. The water’s obviously frigidly cold and fast-moving, and time was of the essence,” said Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler.

Bichler said first responders were at the scene within 18 minutes of receiving the call. A Park County deputy then waded into the river, anchored by a rope held by a fellow deputy and an MHP trooper. Using a pick supplied by a Paradise Valley Fire volunteer, the deputy broke open the vehicle’s back window. Both the deputy and the driver, who was traveling alone, returned to shore with no life-threatening injuries.

MHP is still conducting an investigation into the cause of the crash. Bichler said the vehicle was totaled in the crash, and a wrecker will retrieve it from the river. During that time, East River Road will be closed from Six Mile Creek to Murphy Lane.

