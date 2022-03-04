Parks board OKs investigation of land purchases for lower Yellowstone River corridor access

New land acquisitions along the lower Yellowstone River meant to create public access, promote tourism and economic development is envisioned as a “new thing,” possibly anchored by a state park west of Terry.

The lower Yellowstone River Powder River Depot land acquisition is the “big kahuna” in a project stretching 163 miles from Hysham downstream to Sidney, said Hope Stockwell, Montana Parks and Recreation Division administrator.

On Thursday the State Parks and Recreation Board approved pursuit of the 45 to 700 acres of land to create the park and anchor the larger river corridor project. The approval is preliminary. Before a final proposal is presented the parks division will hold discussions with landowners and perform its due diligence.

Anchor

The Powder River property was “by far” the most important site recommended for acquisition and development by the Lower Yellowstone River Coalition, said Angie Grove. She led the 12 member advisory group built of Eastern Montana landowners, business people, tourism officials and conservation and recreation members.

“It’s just got all of the elements there,” she added.

The land is located in Prairie County where the Powder and Yellowstone rivers join, about six miles southwest of Terry and abutting state and Bureau of Land Management property. An Interstate 94 off-ramp just west of the Powder River would provide easy access to the acreage and connects to Old Highway 10.

Historically, in 1876 about 100 U.S. Army forces camped in the area, the same summer that the Battle of the Little Bighorn occurred to the southwest. Excavation in 1985 by the BLM unearthed a garbage dump filled with artifacts from the era. The land was also once home to historic stagecoach stops and range rider stations.

Parks board member Mary Moe said the site has “incredible potential” to provide recreation for a full day of activities.

“It’s really an exciting potential center of this project,” she added.

Land acquisition proposed for new lower Yellowstone state park Property for sale at the junction of the Powder and Yellowstone rivers would provide an ideal site for the creation of a Lower Yellowstone River State Park, ranging in size from 45 to 700 acres.

Other land

The state has authorized $4 million for land acquisitions along the lower Yellowstone which could be leveraged to receive federal grants to expand the funding base. The Powder River Depot property is one of the latest properties identified. The parks board also approved pursuit of the Zero property, 10 to 20 acres of state land between Miles City and Terry on the south side of the river.

In February, the Fish and Wildlife Commission approved the pursuit of the 20-acre Cracker Box site west of Glendive and the 328-acre Wildcat Bend property in Rosebud County as other links in the river development chain.

The advisory group’s report suggested the best way to oversee the new recreation corridor would be to adopt a management model similar to Flathead Lake State Park, which has multiple units under one umbrella. Designating the area a state waterway, state scenic area, state scenic corridor or a corridor management area could help with the multi-pronged goals of conserving habitat, historic and scenic values while also encouraging recreation and economic growth.

“We haven’t done anything quite like this before,” Stockwell said, adding that the Parks and Recreation Division decided to back away from a corridor-wide state park, instead envisioning a “hybrid” that is broader.

Concerns

News about the possible land acquisitions has sparked concern among some Eastern Montana landowners, Stockwell said.

“Due to other work and proposals that have happened in Eastern Montana, some landowners are concerned that what we’re seeking to do would somehow have a component that would restrict what they can do on their property or in the river,” she said. “What we’re seeking here would not have any such restrictions … There’s nothing that goes along with this that would in any way restrict any landowner’s work. So I just want to make that very clear as you think about this.”

Parks and Recreation board member Kathy McLane, a Glendive-area resident, said she had spent a lot of time talking to people in the region and heard concerns about river recreationists landing on private property and leaving trash. In addition, her family has had to patrol its property and has encountered open gates, litter and a cow peppered with shotgun pellets.

Despite the associated problems, McLane added that she thought everyone was capable of “playing well in the same pool.” If the river recreation sites are chosen well, spread out enough to allow boaters to move along from public land to public land, some of the problems with private lands should disappear.

“The lower Yellowstone can be difficult to access despite its stunning scenery, exceptional wildlife habitat, amazing cultural and historical resources and really vast recreation potential,” said Noah Marion, state policy director for Wild Montana and an advisory council member.

Creating more access will help the economy, protect habitat and boost the quality of life for residents and visitors to the region, he added.

