'Part of our heritage': Decades later, Gallatin Gateway school bell returns

BOZEMAN — In the 1970s, word spread through Gallatin Gateway that the bell in the 1914 schoolhouse needed to be removed over concerns the old bell tower could no longer hold it. Whoever managed to remove the bell could keep it, the district said.

Ed ter Telgte, a rancher who attended the school as a child, took up the challenge. After he removed the bell, it stayed with him and his family, including on their move to Columbus, Montana.

Decades later, the bell was returned to Gallatin Gateway with the help of a sleuthing parent, Morgan Stuart, and the blessing of ter Telgte's wife, Karen.

Ter Telgte, who died in 2008, held on to the bell in hopes that it could be put back to use. To those who knew him, ter Telgte was a man who loved kids and valued education.

"Ed saw the value in it a long time ago and the historical value of saving it," Stuart told the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. "He really wanted it to be used again."

Stuart, a parent with three children at the school, said her interest in tracking down the bell was sparked when she heard someone at a local thrift store mention that they were there when the bell was taken down in the 1970s.