Payroll jobs recovery slows in October

But gains in payroll jobs from June forward were more modest. From June to July, Montana added 2,900 payroll jobs, and another 3,600 from July to August. In September, the non-farm payroll employment gains numbered 4,400 jobs. October added 1,200 jobs. Unemployment applications increased in the third week of November.

In a press release, Gov. Steve Bullock recognized the state’s unemployment rate had improved half a percent from September to October crediting the improvement to strong job growth.

“As Montana’s economy continues to recover, the health of the economy depends on our ability to reduce the spread of the virus,” said Bullock. “Montanans must take seriously public health measures in order to curb the spread of the virus, and to keep our businesses and schools open and workforce on the job.”

The biggest gains in jobs continue to be in sectors that lost the most jobs at the start of the recession. The leisure and hospitality industry, which lost 32,300 jobs from February through April, has recovered all but 6,900.

Business sectors that remain in the negative include mining, down 200 jobs since April and information, which includes print and broadcast media, also down about 200 jobs.