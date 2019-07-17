After Cheryl Horning's father, Victor Hergett, returned to Pearl Harbor in 1975, the first time since it was bombed by Japan, he had nightmares for a week.
Victor Hergett is one of the WWII veterans who served at Pearl Harbor when it was attack that is laid to rest in Laurel. He died in 2015, and he never liked talking about the war.
"He just said that he was humbled and blessed that he was one of the ones that got to come home," Horning said.
A new section of road west of the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel honors veterans of the battle. The attack by Japan on the U.S. military base in Hawaii led to the United States' entrance into World War II. The Dec. 7, 1941, air raid caught the base by surprise, and 2,341 U.S. service members, along with 49 civilians, were killed.
After short ceremony Wednesday, officials unveiled signs dedicating Pearl Harbor Veterans Memorial Highway.
"Help us to remember that this is the hallowed ground of our heroes, and hopefully all the ground in front of our cemetery will be a hallowed area," said chaplain Sue Davidson during a prayer.
The name change affects a stretch of road that transitions from First Avenue in a residential area to Buffalo Trail Road further north. A bill in the legislature sponsored by Rep. Vince Ricci authorized the naming.
"In the changing times that we live in now, let us not ever forget our history," he said at the ceremony.
Horning and her sister attended Wednesday's ceremony. She said that it would been a bittersweet for her father; he was always bothered by the reception that Vietnam veterans received during the 1970s and believed they deserved more recognition.
"We used to tease him that his blood was red, white, and blue," she said.
Hergett had his story written down only after the questioning of a grandchild, and he insisted that it be the only time he talked extensively about it, Horning said.
Hergett was working at his station in the USS Maryland's boiler room during most of the attack, and he volunteered to fight fires on a different ship as the attack ended.
Horning shared his story with the Gazette in 2016:
"It was the first time I witnessed the terrible chaos and destruction all around the harbor. The sight of the wounded, maimed, and burned victims still haunts me to this day. We were to pick up survivors on our launch and when one of the sailors started to pull up a survivor, he immediately dropped him back, remarking that he was dead and we were only supposed to pick up live ones. That scene will live with me forever," Hergett's account said.
Horning was struck by photos of the dead and injured when she attended an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the attack.
"I said, now I understand why my dad had nightmares."
