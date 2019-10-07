BOZEMAN — A 76-year-old Gallatin County man was struck and killed by a car while walking along a rural road southeast of Manhattan and the driver of the car that hit him has been arrested.
The Montana Highway Patrol says the victim was hit at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday by a car driven by a 36-year-old man from Manhattan.
Court records say the driver and his passenger left the scene and called in a report of a carjacking after realizing they had hit the victim. Under questioning, the men acknowledged their involvement.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide while his 23-year-old passenger faces an obstruction charge.
The victim's name has not been released.