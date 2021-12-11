Pedestrian killed on I-94 near Glendive

A Glendive man was killed Friday when he was struck by a vehicle while walking along Interstate 94 outside of his hometown.

The 62-year-old was walking westbound in the driving lane toward Glendive, according to a crash report from Montana Highway Patrol, after a tire on his car went flat. At around 6:15 p.m., he was hit by a Dodge van traveling west driven by a 37-year-old man from Minnesota.

“The crash happened on I-94 east of Glendive, between there and Wibaux. There’s very limited cell service, virtually no street lights and it’s all rural farmland,” he said.

First responders pronounced the Glendive man dead at the scene. The driver of the van was not injured. Kilpela, assigned to investigate the crash, told the Gazette that he was headed back to Glendive possibly to get better cell phone reception. Drugs, alcohol and speed are not suspected to be factors in the crash, he said, and he has not issued any citations.

“Although the crash remains under investigation, I encourage everyone to use caution when walking along any road. Especially along it interstate, it can be extremely dangerous,” he said.