Pedestrian killed on I-94 near Glendive

A Glendive man was killed Friday when he was struck by a vehicle while walking along Interstate 94 outside of his hometown.
The 62-year-old was walking westbound in the driving lane toward Glendive, according to a crash report from Montana Highway Patrol, after a tire on his car went flat. At around 6:15 p.m., he was hit by a Dodge van traveling west driven by a 37-year-old man from Minnesota.
“The crash happened on I-94 east of Glendive, between there and Wibaux. There’s very limited cell service, virtually no street lights and it’s all rural farmland,” he said.
First responders pronounced the Glendive man dead at the scene. The driver of the van was not injured. Kilpela, assigned to investigate the crash, told the Gazette that he was headed back to Glendive possibly to get better cell phone reception. Drugs, alcohol and speed are not suspected to be factors in the crash, he said, and he has not issued any citations.
“Although the crash remains under investigation, I encourage everyone to use caution when walking along any road. Especially along it interstate, it can be extremely dangerous,” he said.
Fatalities on Montana’s roads are up by more than 13% so far in 2021, compared to this same time last year, and this year is on track to be one of the deadliest in the past decade for travelers in the state. At least 16 pedestrians have been struck and killed this year, according to preliminary data from MHP.
MHP has responded to five fatal crashes in the past week, two of which occurred on I-94 in the eastern portion of the state. Two men were traveling in a pickup truck that slid off the icy road Dec. 7 and crashed into an embankment. The 72-year-old passenger was pronounced dead from his injuries two days later.