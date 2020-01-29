100 people in Eastern Montana county show symptoms of norovirus

About 100 people have reported symptoms of norovirus in Dawson County and outbreaks have been reported in three other Montana counties, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the ingestion of infected particles of vomit or feces, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Norovirus can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and stomach cramps. People typically develop symptoms within 12 to 48 hours of exposure and get better within one to three days. Still, the disease can remain contagious even after a person no longer shows symptoms, and having norovirus does not mean a person cannot get it again.

Testing is ongoing to determine the specific strain of norovirus in Dawson County, and DPHHS is unsure "how this particular wave of illness reached Dawson County," public information officer Jon Ebelt said by email Monday.

Ebelt did not immediately specify which counties were "reporting outbreaks of confirmed or suspected norovirus," but described them as "geographically distributed across the state."