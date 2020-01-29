100 people in Eastern Montana county show symptoms of norovirus

About 100 people have reported symptoms of norovirus in Dawson County and outbreaks have been reported in three other Montana counties, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the ingestion of infected particles of vomit or feces, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Norovirus can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and stomach cramps. People typically develop symptoms within 12 to 48 hours of exposure and get better within one to three days. Still, the disease can remain contagious even after a person no longer shows symptoms, and having norovirus does not mean a person cannot get it again.
Testing is ongoing to determine the specific strain of norovirus in Dawson County, and DPHHS is unsure "how this particular wave of illness reached Dawson County," public information officer Jon Ebelt said by email Monday.
Ebelt did not immediately specify which counties were "reporting outbreaks of confirmed or suspected norovirus," but described them as "geographically distributed across the state."
KTVH News in Helena reported in November that norovirus cases were on the rise in Lewis and Clark County.
Some suspected cases have been seen in Glendive schools and last week there were two confirmed cases at the Glendive Medical Center. The medical center put visitor restrictions in place, limiting visits to immediate family members visiting for essential purposes only. No visitors were allowed under age 12, according a GMC press release issued last week.
In Montana incidents of norovirus usually increase during the winter months, according to DPHHS.
Norovirus outbreaks are typically seen at health care facilities; restaurants and catered events; schools and child care centers; and cruise ships, the CDC says.
Norovirus typically accounts for up to 1.9 million outpatient visits, 400,000 emergency department visits, up to 71,000 hospitalizations and up to 800 deaths yearly in the United States, according to the CDC.
Last week the Dawson County Health Department was recommending people stay out of work or school for an additional 48 hours after showing symptoms.
Among the measures recommended by the CDC to prevent norovirus is practicing proper hand hygiene, especially after using the toilet, changing diapers, before eating, preparing or handling food and before giving or taking medicine.
The CDC notes that alcohol-based hand sanitizers are not an adequate substitute for washing hands with soap and water when it comes to norovirus prevention.
In the DPHHS 2018 Communicable Disease Epidemiology Annual Report norovirus is listed as the most common pathogen in "enteric outbreaks."
An "enteric disease" is one that affects a person's gastrointestinal system. There were 31 enteric outbreaks in Montana in 2018 that sickened 602 people, according to the report. Of those 31 outbreaks 20 had at least one confirmed laboratory specimen submitted for testing. Norovirus accounted for 80% of those 20 enteric outbreaks with a confirmed specimen, according to DPHHS.