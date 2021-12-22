Petition submitted to Madison County Commission requesting old road be kept

In an attempt to rally public support to urge the Madison County Commission to keep the Adobetown Road open, a petition with more than 500 signatures was submitted during its Tuesday meeting.
“The county commissioners need to listen to the people who elected them,” said Andy Thomas, who has been leading the fight to keep the route open.
Adobetown Road, located west of Virginia City, dates back to 1864 when it was used by stagecoaches and freight haulers between the gold mining boom town and Salt Lake City. The road, which crosses private land now owned by the nonprofit group Heroes and Horses, has been gated and at times locked. Adobetown Road goes through the group’s compound before accessing Bureau of Land Management property and continuing on to a mine site.
Heroes and Horses had been pursuing abandonment of the road since this fall, offering to work with the BLM to obtain alternate access along Williams Creek, but backed off following public outcry over how the process was being orchestrated.
Under Montana law, “any 10, or a majority, of the freeholders of a road district” can petition the county commission to abandon a road. The public has 30 days to comment after the petition is submitted and the county is required to investigate the petition and hold a hearing. The county also must provide another route to public lands before it can abandon a road that accesses public lands.
Thomas also asked the commission to take action on the Bertha-Kennett Road, which he said had been locked by a landowner. The issue of public access on that route dates back to at least 2017, which prompted Thomas to question why the commission is so slow to move on such issues of public access.
“It’s hard for me to reconcile how it takes four years to even begin to resolve the problem,” he said.
Commisioner Dan Allhand said the road was being surveyed and that he would talk to the county attorney and sheriff, but that he had been advised not to “remove anything until we knew exactly where we were at, but I’ll revisit the subject with them again.”
Thomas said Montana law is clear that obstructions of public routes that impede travel are supposed to be removed by the county immediately, and that the commissioners need to be responsive to the public they represent as well as the road review committees that have made recommendations on routes in the past.