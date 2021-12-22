 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by TDS Fiber
Petition submitted to Madison County Commission requesting old road be kept
0 Comments
topical top story

Petition submitted to Madison County Commission requesting old road be kept

  • 0
Adobetown Road

A gate across Adobetown Road is locked in June. The Madison County road has been at the center of an access dispute dating back years.

 Photo courtesy Andy Thomas

In an attempt to rally public support to urge the Madison County Commission to keep the Adobetown Road open, a petition with more than 500 signatures was submitted during its Tuesday meeting.

“The county commissioners need to listen to the people who elected them,” said Andy Thomas, who has been leading the fight to keep the route open.

Adobetown Road, located west of Virginia City, dates back to 1864 when it was used by stagecoaches and freight haulers between the gold mining boom town and Salt Lake City. The road, which crosses private land now owned by the nonprofit group Heroes and Horses, has been gated and at times locked. Adobetown Road goes through the group’s compound before accessing Bureau of Land Management property and continuing on to a mine site.

Heroes and Horses had been pursuing abandonment of the road since this fall, offering to work with the BLM to obtain alternate access along Williams Creek, but backed off following public outcry over how the process was being orchestrated.

Under Montana law, “any 10, or a majority, of the freeholders of a road district” can petition the county commission to abandon a road. The public has 30 days to comment after the petition is submitted and the county is required to investigate the petition and hold a hearing. The county also must provide another route to public lands before it can abandon a road that accesses public lands.

Thomas also asked the commission to take action on the Bertha-Kennett Road, which he said had been locked by a landowner. The issue of public access on that route dates back to at least 2017, which prompted Thomas to question why the commission is so slow to move on such issues of public access.

“It’s hard for me to reconcile how it takes four years to even begin to resolve the problem,” he said.

Commisioner Dan Allhand said the road was being surveyed and that he would talk to the county attorney and sheriff, but that he had been advised not to “remove anything until we knew exactly where we were at, but I’ll revisit the subject with them again.”

Thomas said Montana law is clear that obstructions of public routes that impede travel are supposed to be removed by the county immediately, and that the commissioners need to be responsive to the public they represent as well as the road review committees that have made recommendations on routes in the past.

“It’s a travesty that these things take so long and that the burden is placed on the public, and that we’re the ones locked out” Thomas said. “We play by the rules, but the commissioners are not playing by the rules.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Papa John's Pizza is getting a makeover

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News