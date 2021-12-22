Petition submitted to Madison County Commission requesting old road be kept

Under Montana law, “any 10, or a majority, of the freeholders of a road district” can petition the county commission to abandon a road. The public has 30 days to comment after the petition is submitted and the county is required to investigate the petition and hold a hearing. The county also must provide another route to public lands before it can abandon a road that accesses public lands.

Thomas also asked the commission to take action on the Bertha-Kennett Road, which he said had been locked by a landowner. The issue of public access on that route dates back to at least 2017, which prompted Thomas to question why the commission is so slow to move on such issues of public access.

“It’s hard for me to reconcile how it takes four years to even begin to resolve the problem,” he said.

Commisioner Dan Allhand said the road was being surveyed and that he would talk to the county attorney and sheriff, but that he had been advised not to “remove anything until we knew exactly where we were at, but I’ll revisit the subject with them again.”