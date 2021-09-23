Philippine Islands mammal diversity topic of Sept. 30 talk in Cody

The diversity of mammals on the Philippine Islands will be the topic of a talk by Lawrence Heaney, of Chicago’s Field Museum of Natural History will be in Cody, Wyoming, on Sept. 30.

The free talk will begin at noon in the Buffalo Bill Center of the West's Coe Auditorium in Cody, Wyoming. Those who wish to attend virtually can pre-register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uKwdq7axQ5mYU7APMBO4RA.

More than 220 species are now known to inhabit the Philippines. Rare events, including rafting from the Asian mainland beginning about 15 million years ago, have allowed several groups of small mammals to diversify greatly, producing many highly distinctive animals that occur nowhere else.

The discovery of more than 40 previously unknown species of mammals has produced unexpected insights into the processes that produce diversity of mammals worldwide, and has also had substantial impact on promoting conservation in this heavily deforested tropical country.