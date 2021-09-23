 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Philippine Islands mammal diversity topic of Sept. 30 talk in Cody

Philippine Islands mammal diversity topic of Sept. 30 talk in Cody

Lawrence Heaney

Lawrence Heaney holds a Crateromys, a genus of rodent native to the Philippines. 

 Courtesy photo

The diversity of mammals on the Philippine Islands will be the topic of a talk by Lawrence Heaney, of Chicago’s Field Museum of Natural History will be in Cody, Wyoming, on Sept. 30.

The free talk will begin at noon in the Buffalo Bill Center of the West's Coe Auditorium in Cody, Wyoming. Those who wish to attend virtually can pre-register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uKwdq7axQ5mYU7APMBO4RA

More than 220 species are now known to inhabit the Philippines. Rare events, including rafting from the Asian mainland beginning about 15 million years ago, have allowed several groups of small mammals to diversify greatly, producing many highly distinctive animals that occur nowhere else.

The discovery of more than 40 previously unknown species of mammals has produced unexpected insights into the processes that produce diversity of mammals worldwide, and has also had substantial impact on promoting conservation in this heavily deforested tropical country.

More information about Heaney’s work and his talk can be found online at https://centerofthewest.org/event/talk-mammalian-biodiversity-philippine-islands/.

those who wish to attend virtually: Pre-register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uKwdq7axQ5mYU7APMBO4RA. After registering you will receive a Zoom link via e-mail. Use that link to log in and join the presentation.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC Panel Endorses Pfizer Boosters for Older, More Vulnerable Americans

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News