A head-on collision between a pickup truck and a semi truck on Monday sent one to the hospital and resulted in the semi, which contained hazardous material, to catch on fire.
Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Brandon Kelm said that an F150 pickup traveling east on Highway 212 in Powder River County crossed the center line and collided head-on with a commercial motor vehicle heading west, causing it to leave the pavement and land in a ditch.
The tractor itself caught fire, but the trailer containing ammonium nitrate did not. There were no spills either, Kelm said.
The ammonium nitrate was removed from the trailer, and the semi truck was taken to Billings on Tuesday.
The semi truck was believed to be heading to Colstrip Mine, Kelm said. The F150 was traveling to Broadus.
“It is hazardous and it is explosive,” Kelm said.
The driver of the pickup, a 16-year-old male from Montana, was transported via Life Flight to St. Vincent in Billings for injuries that weren't life threatening. The driver of the semi, a 50-year-old man from Wyoming, wasn't hurt.
The crash was called in on Monday around 4:45 p.m. and speed and alcohol were not believed to be factors of the crash, Kelm said. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
MHP, Powder River Sheriff’s Office and Broadus Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash.
MHP is investigating the collision.