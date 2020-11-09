Pilot dies in small airplane crash in western North Dakota

DUNN CENTER, N.D. — Authorities say a small plane taking off in foggy conditions from a private runway in western North Dakota Saturday night crashed into an adjacent hill, killing the pilot.

The Highway Patrol says the Piper Pacer crashed at 7:19 p.m. Mountain Time, eight miles southeast of Dunn Center in the North Dakota Badlands. It was dark at the time.

The pilot, 43-year-old Christopher Hans, of Fargo, died on scene, the patrol said.

No further details have been released. The Highway Patrol and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.

