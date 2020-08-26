Pilot killed in Oregon wildfire was ex-Montana State player

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Montana man who died when the helicopter he was piloting crashed while fighting an Oregon wildfire was a former basketball player at Montana State University, authorities said Wednesday.

Tom Duffy of Bozeman, Montana, died in Monday's crash in the Mount Hood National Forest while he was helping fight the White River Fire. Duffy had been making water drops on the fire for several days, fire officials said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of crash.

Duffy played basketball at Montana State University from 2000-2002 while observing his Seventh-day Adventist faith, which prevented him from participating in basketball activities from sundown Friday to sundown Saturday.

"If I stand up for God, he'll continue to bless me," Duffy told the Bozeman Daily Chronicle in February 2001.