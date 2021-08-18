Pine Grove fire continues to burn through Little Rocky Mountains

Fire crews battled significant winds, terrain and wind-driven fire runs, group torching and low visibility Tuesday night as what has been dubbed the Pine Grove fire burned through the night on the southern side of the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation in the Little Rocky Mountains.

Light rain Tuesday coupled with cooler temperatures, cloud cover and calm winds starting early Wednesday morning aided the effort to control the fire, explained incident commander Sam Bullington on Wednesday.

Flames burned over 17,500 acres by the end of Tuesday and as of Wednesday the fire was 7% contained mostly on the northern edge near Pine Grove. The flames originated at a home near Carry Water Canyon and spread to the south according to an update posted Wednesday to Facebook by the Fort Belknap Tribe.

Fire breaks and back burns allowed crews to establish the containment lines to the north as the fire continued to burn south by southwest. Due to cloud cover and low visibility an infrared flight has not been able to fly the fire and updates and accurate estimates on acreage and fire location were not available.