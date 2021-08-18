Pine Grove fire continues to burn through Little Rocky Mountains

Fire crews battled significant winds, terrain and wind-driven fire runs, group torching and low visibility Tuesday night as what has been dubbed the Pine Grove fire burned through the night on the southern side of the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation in the Little Rocky Mountains.
Light rain Tuesday coupled with cooler temperatures, cloud cover and calm winds starting early Wednesday morning aided the effort to control the fire, explained incident commander Sam Bullington on Wednesday.
Flames burned over 17,500 acres by the end of Tuesday and as of Wednesday the fire was 7% contained mostly on the northern edge near Pine Grove. The flames originated at a home near Carry Water Canyon and spread to the south according to an update posted Wednesday to Facebook by the Fort Belknap Tribe.
Fire breaks and back burns allowed crews to establish the containment lines to the north as the fire continued to burn south by southwest. Due to cloud cover and low visibility an infrared flight has not been able to fly the fire and updates and accurate estimates on acreage and fire location were not available.
Rain over the last two days was also not as significant as originally anticipated and high winds from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 3 a.m. Wednesday countered any effects from the moisture. Bullington did say that cloud cover, high humidity and lower temperatures were expected to help crews increase containment Wednesday and slow the fire's growth.
“I suspect that containment will improve by the end of the shift,” said Bullington, cautioning that he could not venture a guess as to how much it would improve.
The Fort Belknap Tribe has dispatched cultural advisors to aid fire crews in identifying and preserving cultural sites and artifacts in the area. The tribe's spokesperson, Camille Stein, explained that the mountains are full of cultural artifacts and locales that are significant to ceremonies, such as the Sun Dance, and the tribe’s cultural history.
Tuesday, the fire spurred the Phillips County Sheriff to order a mandatory evacuation for the small town of Zortman about 40 miles south of Malta. Other evacuation notices were issued for Hays and Lodgepole. All of the evacuation orders are still in effect. The Fort Belknap Tribes declared a state of emergency Tuesday. As of Wednesday, the American Red Cross established shelters in Malta and Hays for those displaced by the flames.
The Malta shelter is located at the Old National Guard Armory located at 1008 U.S. Highway 191 South in Malta. The other shelter is located at the Hays-Lodgepole high school at 163 Dora Helgelson Road in Hays. Safe accommodations, meals and other community resources are available at either shelter stated a press release from the Red Cross.