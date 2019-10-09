FORT BERTHOLD INDIAN RESERVATION — Two significant pipeline spills occurred recently in Dunn County, leaking saltwater onto portions of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.
The bigger of the spills took place Sept. 30 on a pipeline owned by Arrow Water, a subsidiary of the company Crestwood, the Bismarck Tribune reported. The line released 3,917 barrels of brine, which comes up alongside oil at well sites and can render land infertile for decades when it spills. The amount is equal to about 165,000 gallons.
The incident affected topsoil and had the potential to impact Squaw Creek, a tributary of Lake Sakakawea, according to a state spill report.
Officials with the Three Affiliated Tribes said in a statement that soil and water sampling efforts are ongoing to determine the extent of the spill's environmental impact.
You have free articles remaining.
The other spill, on another Crestwood line, occurred Sept. 20, resulting in a leak of 962 barrels, which is about 40,000 gallons.
The tribe said both spills have been contained and the company is shutting down sections of its pipelines in the area to prevent another leak.
A pipeline from the same material was involved with a 2014 Crestwood pipeline spill that contaminated Lake Sakakawea when it leaked 1 million gallons of brine in 2014.