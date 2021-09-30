Plan finalized to test boosting Fort Peck Dam releases to encourage pallid sturgeon to spawn

Under the Corps proposal, the tests would fluctuate dam releases between April and July.

Beginning on April 16 — only when Fort Peck Reservoir’s elevation is at 2,227 feet and other downstream and runoff factors align — flows would be increased by 1,700 cubic feet per second each day until the peak flow at the Wolf Point gauge reached 16,000 cfs. That flow would be held for three days and then gradually decreased before being boosted in late May to 28,000 cfs. The peak flow would be held for three days, and then gradually decreased to 8,000 cfs and held there through mid-July.

“It’s built around a whole cascade of processes,” Braaten said, each of which has to work.

Despite the work of Corps scientists to develop models to design the best possible scenario, the agency hedged in its EIS by noting that whether the fish will “successfully spawn immediately below Fort Peck Dam remains a significant uncertainty” because of the unpredictability of weather, water temperatures and predation which “are highly variable, difficult to quantify, or otherwise uncertain.”

“You can think everything will work one year, and then the fish will throw you a curve,” Braaten said, making predictability an uncertainty.

Impacts