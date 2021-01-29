Plentywood woman dies in Sheridan County crash

An 18-year-old woman died in a rollover crash in Sheridan County near Plentywood on Thursday evening.

The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. on U.S. Highway 5 near mile marker 5.

The woman from Plentywood veered off the right side of the road before crashing into a culvert, according to a crash narrative provided by the Montana Highway Patrol.

Her car then rolled several times, ejecting the driver. She was the only occupant of the car.

The car came to a rest ahead of the driver, who was later taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash. Speed or drugs are not, according to the MHP investigation.

As of Jan. 25, there have been 14 fatalities on Montana's roadways.

