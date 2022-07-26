Plouffe, Burman win Monster Cat Roundup

Glendive anglers Cole Plouffe and Brett Burman landed more than 40 catfish on July 16 to win the Monster Cat Roundup in Sidney.

"We caught over 20 cats in one spot and had 35-plus pounds by 10 a.m.," Plouffe said in a statement.

The team ended with 37.80 pounds, the third best weight in tournament history. Burman landed the second largest catfish of the day when be boated a 10.09-pound brute. That fish provided the cushion needed to secure the crown.

Despite temperatures in the 90s, out of the 50-boat field 20 teams weighed in more than 20 pounds of fish. The other top five teams were: 2) Sam and Fran Syth, Sidney, 34.26 pounds; 3) Brenner Flaten and Chad Dawson, Glasgow, 28.18; 4) Trevor Gust and Taylor Hovland, Bismarck, North Dakota, 25.67; and 5) Rod Seder, Billings, and Rob Seder, Hardin, 25.38.

Flaten boated an 11.55-pound trophy during the event. It was good enough to win big fish of the day and also marks the third largest cat caught in tournament history.

The tour will make its next pit stop in Williston, North Dakota, on Aug. 20 for the 12th annual Missouri River Catfish Clash.