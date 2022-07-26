 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Plouffe, Burman win Monster Cat Roundup

  • 0
Winners

Brett Burman and Cole Plouffe won the 14th annual Monster Cat Roundup on July 16 in Sidney.

 Montana Catfish Association

Glendive anglers Cole Plouffe and Brett Burman landed more than 40 catfish on July 16 to win the Monster Cat Roundup in Sidney.

"We caught over 20 cats in one spot and had 35-plus pounds by 10 a.m.," Plouffe said in a statement.

The team ended with 37.80 pounds, the third best weight in tournament history. Burman landed the second largest catfish of the day when be boated a 10.09-pound brute. That fish provided the cushion needed to secure the crown.

Despite temperatures in the 90s, out of the 50-boat field 20 teams weighed in more than 20 pounds of fish. The other top five teams were: 2) Sam and Fran Syth, Sidney, 34.26 pounds; 3) Brenner Flaten and Chad Dawson, Glasgow, 28.18; 4) Trevor Gust and Taylor Hovland, Bismarck, North Dakota, 25.67; and 5) Rod Seder, Billings, and Rob Seder, Hardin, 25.38.

People are also reading…

Flaten boated an 11.55-pound trophy during the event.  It was good enough to win big fish of the day and also marks the third largest cat caught in tournament history.

The tour will make its next pit stop in Williston, North Dakota, on Aug. 20 for the 12th annual Missouri River Catfish Clash. 

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

California's largest wildfire this year forces thousands to flee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News