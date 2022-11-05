"Plow the plug" petition highlights divisions in mountain snowmobile, ski community

Less than a month after being reconnected to Yellowstone National Park following flood damage to roads in June, Cooke City residents are divided over access along a different section of highway.

A coalition of Cooke City residents, property and business owners have delivered a petition to Gov. Greg Gianforte asking him to support the plowing of an eight-mile section of Highway 212 in the winter.

Known as “the plug,” the section of roadway is left snow-covered in winter to allow snowmobilers and skiers to travel to trails in the surrounding Beartooth Mountains. Cooke City markets the experience as “sled to bed” in its promotion of winter tourism.

Debate

“Our primary concern is public safety,” said Cooke City Chamber of Commerce President Terri Briggs in a press release. “We have an aging community that needs access to pharmacies and hospitals quicker than six hours. I live on Colter Pass, and the fire department is unable to reach my property.”

Cooke City resident and backcountry ski outfitter Ben Zavora opposes plowing the plug. Many of his clients appreciate the mountain town’s off-the-grid atmosphere, and some residents like that the town is at a dead-end in the winter.

“It’s pretty crazy how divisive it is in the community,” he said, adding there is a lot of misinformation circulating.

A Gianforte spokesperson acknowledged the governor had received the petition but “continues to believe there must be broad consensus between the communities.”

Cooke City, an old mining town located in the southeast corner of Park County, consists of seven hotels, two gas stations and about seven restaurants, depending on the season, according to Protect Our Plug advocates. Combined with the nearby community of Silver Gate, the two towns account for fewer than 200 year-round residents.

Orphan

Although the section of roadway is split about evenly between Montana and Wyoming, it’s known as an “orphan highway.” That’s because the entire Beartooth Highway (212) was built as part of the National Park Approach Roads Act, signed way back in 1932 by President Hoover.

Montana eventually took over maintenance of Highway 212 from Red Lodge to the Wyoming state line, however Wyoming never adopted the route. That’s why each spring, it is the Park Service that plows the Wyoming side of the Beartooth Pass.

Yet the Wyoming Department of Transportation does plow Highway 296, the Chief Joseph Scenic Byway, all the way to its juncture with the orphan section of Highway 212, and even plows Highway 212 another 5 miles toward Cooke City to the Pilot Creek Trailhead to provide parking for snowmobile trailers.

Shaleas Harrison, who researched the road’s history for Cooke City’s plowing advocates, said 1984 was the last time the plug was plowed in winter. Montana’s Park County Commissioners requested the Park Service provide a special-use permit for the plowing, but it was revoked after $200,000 couldn’t be raised to fund the work.

Back then, the Department of Interior estimated the cost of plowing at $200,000 a year plus a capital investment of $300,000. In 2022 dollars, those amounts would be closer to $570,000 to $850,000, respectively.

Opposed

Businesses and residents opposed to plowing say it will take away the uniqueness of Cooke City. The only way to reach the town in winter is by driving through Yellowstone National Park on its recently repaired roadway that was damaged by June flooding.

Zavora said proof of Cooke City’s popularity in the winter is that there are now four ski guide operations in the area compared to when he started out as the sole provider of the service a decade ago.

“Cooke City continues to grow as a ski and snowmobile destination,” he said, adding that advocates of not plowing the plug feel like they haven’t had a seat at the table as their fellow residents have pushed to open the route.

The Wyoming State Snowmobile Association has also been vocal in its opposition to plowing. The group wrote Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon in July noting snowmobiling in the region generates about $7.8 million in trip and equipment expenditures, according to a study by the University of Wyoming. The snowmobile club referred to the plug as the “’heart and core’ of the Beartooth Mountains snowmobile trail system.”

A 2013 study by the University of Montana estimated winter visitors spent about $2.34 million during winter in Cooke City, creating about 38 jobs. A survey accompanying the calculation found most visitors wanted the road unplowed.

For

“Snowmobilers are terrified their backcountry is being taken away from them bit by bit,” said Chad Meador, manager of the Alpine Motel in Cooke City. “Why not try it?”

He said plowing the road would allow residents to travel to Cody, Wyoming, for groceries rather than pay “Bozangeles” prices. Bozangeles is a derisive name given to Bozeman by combining the town’s name with Los Angeles. Bozeman is the closest large town reached by traveling through the park in winter. Meador also noted the only doctors who accept his dental and eye insurance are located in Billings, a seven-hour drive in the winter through the park, versus three hours when the plug is plowed.

Flood

This is not the first time plowing the plug has been hotly debated and divided the town. In 2011 a similar battle was waged, ending when no officials wanted to take responsibility for the cost of the plowing. Back then, it was estimated it could take two to three years to research developing an alternate trail on Forest Service land if the road was plowed. After any environmental review, there was no guarantee a route would be built.

The issue resurfaced this year because the road into Yellowstone from Cooke City and Silver Gate was closed all summer following mid-June flooding. When it was uncertain if the road would be repaired in time to guarantee residents access to the outside world through the park, the idea of plowing the plug was tossed out as a possible option.

However, construction crews and engineers – through heroic efforts and loads of overtime – completed work near Cooke City by Oct. 15. The entrance road at the other end into Gardiner, also damaged in the flooding, reopened to the public on Oct. 30. The road through Yellowstone is the only route open to vehicles in the winter because it is used by Cooke City and Silver Gate residents.

This summer, without access to the park, businesses in Cooke City and Silver Gate suffered huge losses. Also in recent years, several businesses have been bought by new owners. Zavora said a lot of the businesses supporting plowing have struggled and see opening the road as a “magical fix” for their operations.

“We are asking for the opening of U.S. Highway 212 for winter travel, allowing for much-needed interstate commerce between Wyoming and Montana,” said Brandon Richardson, co-owner of High Country Motel & Cabins and Sweet Pea Grocery & Gifts, in a statement. “Everyone is struggling with the high cost of fuel and food. This is an extra hardship that would be easier if the pass was open.”