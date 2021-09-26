Podcast explores national parks from Black, Indigenous, People of Color perspective

“It felt like I belonged there for some reason,” she said.

Hurdles

Looking forward, Euceph said she sees two hurdles for Black, Indigenous, People of Color to overcome so they can enjoy the outdoors and national parks. One is internal and the other is systemic.

“I think if we look at the national parks as a system, and the stories that have been told about the national parks, and the outdoor industry in general, it hasn’t traditionally been a space where People of Color, the Indigenous people, the Black people who have been in these spaces, have been recognized at the center of the story,” Euceph said. “So I think the biggest hurdle, despite not being center stage, is being willing to put yourself out there and try and learn more about maybe the connection you might have to that land.”

She also sees her fears and getting out of her own way as being one of her biggest enemies.

“I was so afraid of racism and of looking like I didn’t know what I was doing, and you get out into these spaces and you realize that people are actually very, very kind,” she said. “They see you struggling on the trail and they want to help you.”

Support