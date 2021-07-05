Podcast explores the creation of US national parks through Indigenous voices

As the popularity of America's national parks continues to surge, Parks co-creators and Santa Fe-based multimedia journalists Mary Mathis and Cody Nelson urge visitors to educate themselves about and acknowledge the Indigenous tribes whose ties to these sacred spaces span millennia.

The aim of the documentary podcast is to explore the history of tribes on these lands, the ways in which the lands were dispossessed, issues the Indigenous communities face today, and how they've kept their culture and traditions alive.

"There's so much that was written, but when it was written, it was from the point of view of Eastern colonizers," said Mathis, 25, a former photo editor at National Public Radio and Outside magazine who serves as the host of Parks. "It wasn't every story, it was just one story — the quote, unquote 'winner's' story. We see that a lot in our education system and I think that was where the idea (for Parks) kind of came from."

The first episode follows a format the Parks team plans to replicate throughout the project, one where Indigenous guests are closely involved in each step of the editing process so as to maintain complete ownership of their stories.

The guests' feedback is considered at every point in the editing of an episode, creating a collaborative environment of storytelling.