Podcast focuses on Jimmy Bromgard, wrongly convicted of 1987 Billings child rape

The story of Billings-native Linda Tokarski Glantz, who was raped by an intruder at age 8, and Jimmy Bromgard, who was wrongly convicted of the crime, will be told in an upcoming podcast series.

The seven-part true crime podcast called “An Absurd Result” is hosted by University of Montana journalism professor Jule Banville.

Available beginning Oct. 27 on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and most other podcast services, “An Absurd Result” will feature first-hand stories and experiences from both Glantz and Bromgard alongside Banville's deep research and interviews of those involved, including more recent developments revealed in the series.

“What happened with Linda is that she changed. She went from never talking openly about what happened to her, even through all the twists, to answering every question and wanting listeners of this podcast to know everything,” said Banville in a press release. Banville met Linda in 2015 and has been thinking about how to tell her story ever since.

“An Absurd Result” chronicles the fallout after a Billings home invasion and sexual assault. In 1987, a man broke into Glantz’s house through a bathroom window. She was 8. There were seven people home during the attack, but the man left without being caught.