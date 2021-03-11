Podcaster revisiting Williston missing persons case with 'A better search for Barbara'

The idea was to dive into a single topic.

“I’m just going to find out what the facts are about this one thing,” he thought at the time.

The episodes are focused around Wolner’s narration and recorded interviews.

“I’ve always been very interested in old time radio and storytelling,” he said. “Storytelling in general, I’ve always liked the audio element. I’ve always enjoyed that format.”

The episodes about Cotton’s disappearance are his fifth season. He discovered the case through the state Attorney General’s website, which lists unsolved criminal cases and disappearances.

Cotton disappeared sometime on April 11, 1981. Her mother called police the next day, but no sign of her has ever been found.

Through the six episodes out so far, Wolner walks listeners through the basics of the case, expanding as he speaks with more people. And he isn’t done yet.

He already knew there were going to be more. He had a fifth episode planned but that changed when he found out more about the man who Cotton’s mother said had been one of the last people seen with her daughter.