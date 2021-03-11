 Skip to main content
Podcaster revisiting Williston missing persons case with 'A better search for Barbara'
Podcaster revisiting Williston missing persons case with 'A better search for Barbara'

Missing girl Williston

On April 17, 1981, the Williston Herald published a short piece saying Barbara Cotton, 15, was missing. She has never been found and is the subject of a new series of podcast episodes, “A better search for Barbara.”

 

 Williston Herald

WILLISTON, N.D. — Not long ago James Wolner decided to visit Williston to do a short news piece on a young woman who went missing 40 years ago, but that isn’t how it worked out.

Wolner, who makes the Dakota Spotlight podcast, figured he’d do a short piece on the disappearance of 15-year-old Barbara Cotton. He was going to retrace the path she took the night she went missing, and maybe include a second story.

“And then it just took off from there,” Wolner told the Williston Herald.

He got good interviews with some of Cotton’s friends, as well as family members. That prompted a hunt for even more information, and as he put it, the next thing he knew it was five weeks later and he was starting to put out episodes.

No one else was pushing for him to move so quickly, but he felt an urgency to get the story out.

“It’s an insane turnaround time,” he said. “I don’t recommend it.”

Wolner started the podcast a little more than four years ago. It began as a way to distract him from the increasingly toxic national political scene.

His first story was about a mysterious death near Glen Ullin.

The idea was to dive into a single topic.

“I’m just going to find out what the facts are about this one thing,” he thought at the time.

The episodes are focused around Wolner’s narration and recorded interviews.

“I’ve always been very interested in old time radio and storytelling,” he said. “Storytelling in general, I’ve always liked the audio element. I’ve always enjoyed that format.”

The episodes about Cotton’s disappearance are his fifth season. He discovered the case through the state Attorney General’s website, which lists unsolved criminal cases and disappearances.

Cotton disappeared sometime on April 11, 1981. Her mother called police the next day, but no sign of her has ever been found.

Barbara Cotton

Barbara Cotton didn't like having her photo taken, recalls childhood friend Sandy Evanson. She estimates she snapped this photo of her in the summer of 1978.

Through the six episodes out so far, Wolner walks listeners through the basics of the case, expanding as he speaks with more people. And he isn’t done yet.

He already knew there were going to be more. He had a fifth episode planned but that changed when he found out more about the man who Cotton’s mother said had been one of the last people seen with her daughter.

He already was planning another episode when he got word that the Williston Police Department would be willing to talk about the investigation.

On Tuesday, March 9, Wolner released an hourlong interview recorded that day with the Williston Police. The interview raised more questions, including the fact there are now three persons of interest in the disappearance, all of whom are now dead.

Wolner is working on a few more episodes, but he isn’t sure how many. After all, every time he thought he was done, something else came up.

“At this point it could go on forever,” he said.

Episodes of Dakota Spotlight's "A Better Search For missing Barbara Cotton" may be found here: dakotaspotlight.com/a-better-search-for-missing-barbara-cotton/

