Police ID man they say died of self-inflicted gunshot wound during Lewistown standoff

The Lewistown Police Department on Monday identified the 40-year-old man they say died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after barricading himself inside an apartment Saturday night and threatening to shoot police.

The man, Jeremy D. Kelsey, spoke with multiple mental health professionals by phone and at times negotiated with police during the standoff that began at 7 p.m. Saturday night and continued into Sunday morning, according to a press release issued Monday by the Lewistown Police Department.

The department "would like to extend our condolences to the Kelsey family during this tragic time," the press release says. Police also thanked community members affected by the incident "for their patience and cooperation."

Police arrived Saturday night on the 100 block of Main Street in Lewistown after receiving a report of a domestic disturbance.

When police arrived Kelsey had barricaded himself into the residence. A woman left the residence and at some point to police "Kelsey stated to the officers that he had his firearm pointed at them through the door, and he was threatening to shoot them," police said.

Kelsey's girlfriend also told law enforcement that he had a gun and would shoot them, according to police.