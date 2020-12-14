Police ID man they say died of self-inflicted gunshot wound during Lewistown standoff

The Lewistown Police Department on Monday identified the 40-year-old man they say died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after barricading himself inside an apartment Saturday night and threatening to shoot police.
The man, Jeremy D. Kelsey, spoke with multiple mental health professionals by phone and at times negotiated with police during the standoff that began at 7 p.m. Saturday night and continued into Sunday morning, according to a press release issued Monday by the Lewistown Police Department.
The department "would like to extend our condolences to the Kelsey family during this tragic time," the press release says. Police also thanked community members affected by the incident "for their patience and cooperation."
Police arrived Saturday night on the 100 block of Main Street in Lewistown after receiving a report of a domestic disturbance.
When police arrived Kelsey had barricaded himself into the residence. A woman left the residence and at some point to police "Kelsey stated to the officers that he had his firearm pointed at them through the door, and he was threatening to shoot them," police said.
Kelsey's girlfriend also told law enforcement that he had a gun and would shoot them, according to police.
Lewistown Police had obtained an arrest warrant for Kelsey for strangulation of a partner or family member. Police eventually requested the help of the Great Falls Police Department tactical team.
"While waiting for the Great Falls Police Department, the Central Montana Dispatch Center contacted mental health professionals and transferred them to Kelsey's cell phone," the press release said. "Kelsey spoke to three different mental health professionals, totaling approximately 2 hours."
Great Falls police also negotiated with Kelsey "for an extended period of time" and at some point an officer reported hearing a gunshot from inside the residence where Kelsey had barricaded himself in.
Steve Fanning, a public information officer for the Lewistown Police Department, said Monday he could not provide an exact time for when the gunshot was heard, but that communication with Kelsey had continued into the early morning hours of Sunday.
A press release issued at about 5 a.m. Sunday morning by Lewistown Police said that due to a reported disturbance in an apartment complex an area around the 100 block of West Main Street had been blocked off.
The investigation into Kelsey's death is being conducted by the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation and the Petroleum County Coroner's Office.
