Police identify man they say died of self-inflicted gunshot wound during Lewistown standoff

The Lewistown Police Department on Monday identified the 40-year-old man they say died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after barricading himself inside an apartment building residence Saturday night before threatening to shoot police.
The man, Jeremy D. Kelsey, spoke with multiple mental health professionals by phone and at times negotiated with police during the standoff that began at 7 p.m. Saturday night and continued into Sunday morning, according to a press release issued Monday by the Lewistown Police Department.
"The Lewistown Police Department would like to extend our condolences to the Kelsey family during this tragic time," the press release says. "We would also like to thank the community members affected by this incident and thank them for their patience and cooperation."
Police first arrived Saturday night on the 100 block of Main Street in Lewistown after receiving a report of a domestic disturbance.
When police arrived Kelsey had barricaded himself into the residence. A female exited the residence and at some point after that "Kelsey stated to the officers that he had his firearm pointed at them through the door, and he was threatening to shoot them," the LPD press release says.
Kelsey's girlfriend also told law enforcement that he had a gun and would shoot them, according to police.
Lewistown police obtained an arrest warrant for Kelsey for strangulation of a partner or family member. Police eventually requested the help of the Great Falls Police Department tactical team, the press release says.
"While waiting for the Great Falls Police Department, the Central Montana Dispatch Center contacted mental health professionals and transferred them to Kelsey's cell phone," the press release says. "Kelsey spoke to three different mental health professionals, totaling approximately 2 hours."
Great Falls police also negotiated with Kelsey "for an extended period of time" and at some point an officer reported hearing a gunshot from inside the residence where Kelsey had barricaded himself in.
Steve Fanning, a public information officer for the Lewistown Police Departmet, said on Monday he could not provide an exact time for when the gunshot was heard, but that communication with Kelsey continued into the early morning hours of Sunday.
A press release issued at about 5 a.m. Sunday morning by the Lewistown Police Department said that due to a reported disturbance in an apartment complex an area around the 100 block of West Main Street was blocked off.
The investigation into Kelsey's death is being conducted by the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation and the Petroleum County Coroner's Office. The investigation was ongoing Monday.
