Police identify man they say died of self-inflicted gunshot wound during Lewistown standoff

The Lewistown Police Department on Monday identified the 40-year-old man they say died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after barricading himself inside an apartment building residence Saturday night before threatening to shoot police.

The man, Jeremy D. Kelsey, spoke with multiple mental health professionals by phone and at times negotiated with police during the standoff that began at 7 p.m. Saturday night and continued into Sunday morning, according to a press release issued Monday by the Lewistown Police Department.

"The Lewistown Police Department would like to extend our condolences to the Kelsey family during this tragic time," the press release says. "We would also like to thank the community members affected by this incident and thank them for their patience and cooperation."

Police first arrived Saturday night on the 100 block of Main Street in Lewistown after receiving a report of a domestic disturbance.

When police arrived Kelsey had barricaded himself into the residence. A female exited the residence and at some point after that "Kelsey stated to the officers that he had his firearm pointed at them through the door, and he was threatening to shoot them," the LPD press release says.

