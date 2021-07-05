Police in Bozeman searching for suspect in double shooting

BOZEMAN — Police in Bozeman are looking for the person who shot and injured two people.

The victims were shot at about 10:15 p.m. Sunday on the Bozeman Pond walking trail. They were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Law enforcement officers with Montana State University, the Montana Highway Patrol and the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office were unable to locate the suspect.

Police Capt. Andy Knight told the Bozeman Daily Chronicle a motive for the shooting has not been determined.

The suspect was described as being between 5 feet, 9 inches and 6 feet tall. The person was slender and wore a dark gray hooded sweatshirt with a black mask covering their nose and mouth. It is unknown if the shooter is male or female, Knight said.

