Police rescue 31 animals from trailer, motel room in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — Police and animal control officers say they rescued 31 animals from a trailer and motel room in southern Wyoming.

They found 28 dogs and puppies, and three cats, in "extremely unsanitary conditions" Saturday in Rawlins, police said Monday.

They also found several dead dogs inside the U-Haul trailer that a caller said had been parked for two days.

Surviving animals were taken to an animal shelter for evaluation and rehabilitation, K2 Radio reports.

The animals' owners were traveling through Rawlins. Police didn't release their identities or more information while they continued to investigate.

