Police say man died of self-inflicted gunshot wound during Lewistown standoff

A man involved in a standoff with law enforcement in Lewistown is dead after suffering an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a preliminary police investigation.

The standoff began Saturday night at about 7 p.m. after the Lewistown police department responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on the 100 block of Main Street, according to a press release issued by the police department Sunday afternoon.

After police arrived a female left the residence and a 40-year-old man barricaded himself inside, police say.

The Great Falls Police Department's "tactical team" was brought in, and GFPD "negotiated with the male for an extended period of time, with limited success," the press release says.

At some point during the negotiation an officer heard a gunshot from inside the residence, and "the initial investigation indicates that the male died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound," according to the press release.

A press release issued early Sunday morning by the Lewistown Police Department said that due to a reported disturbance in an apartment complex an area around the 100 block of West Main Street was blocked off.

The Montana Department of Criminal Investigations has been assigned to the incident. The investigation remained ongoing Sunday.

