Police seek public's help in search for Sidney woman missing since Dec. 21

"There is no evidence, at this point, to suggest anything of a criminal nature," Dynneson said. "But we continue to investigate thoroughly."

The sheriff said he would encourage anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward. He included any possible criminal activity surrounding Berry's disappearance or the same time period in his request. But he also asked everybody in the area to search around their homes and property for any sign of Berry.

In order to volunteer Police listed a number of qualifications on its Facebook page including a screening, physical capabilities, clothing requirements, personal health insurance in case of injury and the ability to be available for a period of up to six hours.

“This volunteer assignment may cause stress, anxiety, fear, or other strong emotions,” the release stated. “We ask that if you are a family member, close friend or experience any of these emotions that you refrain from this assignment. We value our volunteers' mental health and want to ensure your service does not cause you any of these emotions that could potentially put your safety at risk.”