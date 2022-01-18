Police seek public's help in search for Sidney woman missing since Dec. 21

Richland County and Sidney law enforcement are asking the public for help in searching for 26-year-old Sidney woman Katelynn Berry, who was last seen Dec. 21.
Berry was reported missing around 6:40 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2021. She had not been seen for 10 days according to the reporting party, Sidney Police said in a statement on their Facebook page. Her last known whereabouts was her rural home south of Sidney near the intersection of county roads 122 and 349R.
Police found Berry’s cell phone at her home after launching an investigation. Police described Berry as a white female, slender build, 5’4”, 100 pounds, green eyes. Her hair is currently shoulder length and dark brown. She has been known to walk away from her residence, so there is concern for her well-being due to weather conditions, Police said in a statement on Dec. 31.
On Jan. 17, Sidney Police asked for volunteers to assist with a ground search on Thursday, Jan. 20. Richland County Sheriff John Dynneson told The Gazette the investigation and search have been ongoing, but with a break in the weather and the receding snow the agencies involved wanted to do a more thorough ground search. The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation and the FBI have been assisting Richland County and Sidney police with the investigation. The case is being treated as a missing person case.
"There is no evidence, at this point, to suggest anything of a criminal nature," Dynneson said. "But we continue to investigate thoroughly."
The sheriff said he would encourage anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward. He included any possible criminal activity surrounding Berry's disappearance or the same time period in his request. But he also asked everybody in the area to search around their homes and property for any sign of Berry.
In order to volunteer Police listed a number of qualifications on its Facebook page including a screening, physical capabilities, clothing requirements, personal health insurance in case of injury and the ability to be available for a period of up to six hours.
“This volunteer assignment may cause stress, anxiety, fear, or other strong emotions,” the release stated. “We ask that if you are a family member, close friend or experience any of these emotions that you refrain from this assignment. We value our volunteers' mental health and want to ensure your service does not cause you any of these emotions that could potentially put your safety at risk.”
Berry’s father, Hank Berry, told the Sidney Herald on Jan. 7, he was offering a $10,000 reward for his daughter’s safe return. The father reportedly increased that amount to a $25,000 reward if the information led to Berry's safe return by her birthday on Feb. 1. The family also asked the public to report any suspicious activity or information to law enforcement, the article stated.
Any information about Berry should be reported to local law enforcement or the Richland County Sheriff’s Office at 406-433-2919 or the Sidney Police Department at 406-433-2210. For more information about volunteering contact the Sheriff’s office or the Sidney Police Department Facebook page.